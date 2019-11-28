Holiday spending expected to rise as shoppers gear up for Black Friday deals

Shoppers are expected to spend even more than last year on their holiday shopping this season, according to the Better Business Bureau.

"Black Friday shopping is the busiest day for in store traffic for retailers across the United States," said Tiffany Schultz, Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau. "Consumers are expected to spend $1,048.00 on average this holiday season, that's up 4% from last year."

Jeanette Berry is one of those consumers taking advantage of the early Black Friday sales. She said hitting the sales is a family tradition now, one she does with her daughter Amanda Olson. She was lined up around 3 p.m. in front of Best Buy on Madison's west side ahead of doors opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

"I've started coming back before they ever opened on Thursdays so I've been doing this for probably 20 years, and she's been doing it for 15," Berry said with her daughter.

The Thanksgiving day opening, rather than sales exclusively on Black Friday itself, are part of a trend that's been growing in recent years, said Schultz.

"Everybody used to open at 8, then it was 7, then it went to 6, 5, 4, I think we even saw 3 a.m. openings," Schultz said of traditional Black Friday hours. "Then we started seeing those Thanksgiving Day openings."

Some stores in the Madison area have embraced those Thanksgiving day hours, giving shoppers the opportunity to access early sales on the holiday itself.

For two shoppers at Walmart, it was important to stop by the store in the afternoon, ahead of the evening sales, to scope out the deals.

"We just wanted to walk in but we just wanted to find out where the location is, where would iPhones be, where the lines starts," they said.

While it's all about the bargains for some, for others, it's also about the experience.

"It's our bonding time," Berry said. "She gets away from the kids and I get her all to myself."

It's those lines around the block that drive high sales and traffic for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. But even more spending is expected for later in the season.

"It is the busiest day in terms of foot traffic, not in terms of sales volume," Schultz said of Black Friday. "Typically the highest sales volume comes within the week before Christmas. Super Saturday is typically the busiest and that will fall on December 21st this year."

Schultz said consumers who anticipate hitting the stores on turkey day or Black Friday should have a plan and map out where you're going to go. She also said shoppers should be aware of ways to protect themselves during their shopping outings as well.

"We do encourage you to not use public WiFi while you're out," she said. "Using public WiFi is ok if you're checking prices or if you're mapping out your destination, but don't look up any banking information while you're on WiFi."

Additionally, she suggests using a credit card to shop, which she said can sometimes provide additional warranties or protections, depending on your card.

For a list of stores throughout Madison open on the holiday and Black Friday and their hours, click here.

