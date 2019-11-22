Holiday travel concerns ahead of possible storm

While a beautiful weekend is in store across southern Wisconsin, it will likely be a different story early next week. Travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday could be dealing with significant delays.

The current forecast has Low Pressure moving up through the Great Lakes and just south of the area. This would bring a wintry mix switching over to all snow. It is important to note that the track is very important.

A more northerly track brings warmer air and more rain. A southerly track brings colder air and more snow. Realistically, a path in between that is what will likely happen.

While it is too early to talk about any specific accumulations, this is a storms system that holiday travelers should pay close attention to. As the actual storm system comes ashore this weekend, weather models will start to have a better idea on just what will happen.