Holiday treats made from recipes passed down through generations

Clasen's European Bakery has been making holiday treats for generations. The family recipes came to America from Germany and are shared today at the Middleton bakery.

Two items the bakery specializes in during the holidays are yule log cakes and gingerbread houses. Both recipes have been passed down through the family for generations.

Clasen's yule log cakes are made with a chocolate sponge cake then filled with homemade vanilla buttercream, cherry filling and topped with a homemade chocolate buttercream and decorated with chocolate treats.

The gingerbread houses can be bought decorated or people can buy a gingerbread house making kit. Included in the kit are all the items you need to create your own house. The gingerbread used for the house are made from Clasen's family recipe.

Both holiday treats date back centuries ago when people celebrated the winter solstice. The popularity of gingerbread houses grew with the story of Hansel and Gretal.

