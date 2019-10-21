Holocaust survivor and WI resident Henry Golde dies

A Holocaust survivor who lived in Northeast Wisconsin has died.

Henry Golde died Friday evening, hos son Marc posted on Facebook.

A native of Poland, Henry Golde was just 11 years old when he was separated from his family and sent to a concentration camp. He ended up spending five years in nine different Nazi concentration camps.

"After all those years, I forgive, and when I forgive, I start to love and my whole outlook on life has changed," Golde said during a 2013 appearance on CW 14 Focus.

In Northeast Wisconsin, Golde was well known for speaking to students and school groups. He was also the author of the book "Ragdolls."

In May, Golde spent his 90th birthday with the Green Bay Glory women's soccer team.

Marc Golde says a memorial service is being planned.