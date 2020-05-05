Holy Family College in Manitowoc to close its doors

Manitowoc's Holy Family College is closing its doors.

The private Catholic school says its 2020 graduating class will be its last.

"We will work with all other students to assist them in transferring to other schools so they may pursue and complete their college education,” said Sister Natalie Binversie, Community Director of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity. “This was a most difficult decision, and it was made only after a lot of discernment, much discussion and prayerful consideration of all the options.”

The college will cease operations at the end of the summer term. The last day will be August 29.

Workforce will be reduced starting June 13.

Binversie cited fundraising challenges and the "onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic."

“Everyone at the College has been working hard to achieve enrollment growth and increased fundraising, especially College President Dr. Robert Callahan. Under his leadership, good progress was made in addressing several years of earlier negative fiscal performance, and overall, he did a great job. However, the tough challenges were made even tougher with the COVID-19 outbreak, and we collectively made this difficult decision,” Sister Natalie said.

The liberal arts school will work to help students transfer to colleges that accept Holy Family College credits.

Numbers in 2016 show an enrollment of 429 students.

The school changed its name to Silver Lake College in 1972. It held that name until 2019 when it went back to Holy Family.