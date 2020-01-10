Home Expo takes over Monona Terrace this weekend

Home improvement heaven takes over the Monona Terrace for the 22nd annual home expo. Hundreds of local home improvement companies have set up displays and exhibits to answer questions people might have about remodeling.

The expo also includes seminars with exhibitors to talk more intimately with people about 'Do it Yourself' questions.

The exhibits range from landscaping, kitchen and bath remodels, fencing, heating and air conditioning and interior design.

Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children under the age of 18.

The Expo starts Friday, January 10 at 2:00-8:00 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information click here.