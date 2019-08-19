Home, cars damaged on Madison's north side Sunday morning

Police are investigating multiple cases of damaged property on Madison's north side, after homeowners heard a window being smashed early Sunday morning.

According to police, the victims heard the window smash around 2 a.m. at their home on Troy Drive. The man grabbed his handgun, while the woman called 911.

They spotted someone running down nearby Forster Drive. Police said a picture window to the victims' home had been broken.

Officers also found two cars on Forster Drive that had their windows smashed and mirrors removed. The vehicles had also been egged.