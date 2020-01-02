Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline

A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen victim to massive erosion.

The home in White River Township has been teetering on the edge of a sandy bluff along Lake Michigan for months.

On Tuesday night, it toppled down a hill bordering the lake. No one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

The home's owner said she was trying to get nearby neighbors to help pay for a shoreline rock wall to slow the erosion, but they ran out of time.

Recent storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls around the lake.

People who live in the area said a neighboring property is also close to toppling off the bluff.