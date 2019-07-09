Dane Co. Sheriff's Office warns people of home improvement scammers

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning homeowners of a group posing as an asphalt paving business knocking on doors in western Dane Co.

Officials said the group tried to charge residents an "exorbitant cost" for using low-cost recycled materials.

The Sheriff's Office said scams like these can be common in the summer. A person or group of people might knock on doors and offer "deals" on painting or asphalt work, only to use cheap materials and charge high prices. Officials said these workers can be intimidating and often target the elderly.

If you have any information, call the Dane County Sheriff's Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.