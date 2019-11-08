Home in Dodge County catches fire, everyone gets out safe

No one was hurt after a houes fire in Horicon Thursday night. According to the Horicon Fire Department, crews were called to 7063 East St. around 7:30 p.m. for a chimney fire.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic and upstairs. They discovered the fire was coming from the floor on the second story of the home.

Firefighters put the fire out but the home did sustain a "fair amount" of smoke and fire damage. The people living inside, along with their pets, got out safely.

No word yet on a cause.

