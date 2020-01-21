Miller Park to be renamed American Family Field

Miller Park will be renamed American Family Field after the 2020 season, according to American Family Insurance.

This comes almost a year after the Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Insurance announced a long-term agreement, including the naming rights for Miller Park. That agreement is set to begin in 2021 and last for 15 years.

The ballpark logo and other branding elements will be announced later this year, according to American Family Insurance.

The Brewers and American Family Insurance will fund community projects, such as upgrading baseball fields, and work together on marketing and promotional initiatives.

American Family also acquired naming rights to the Brewers spring training complex in Maryvale, Arizona. That complex is named American Family Fields of Phoenix.

According to Jack Salzwedel, American Family chair and executive officer: “The name American Family Field incorporates what we learned from fans, the Brewers and marketing research that included analysis of our brand and other sporting venue names."

American Family Insurance is based in Madison, Wis.