TURNING TO TECH: The growing popularity of home security to stay safe

Surveillance camera technology is more accessible and affordable than ever before. The security experts at Fearings have decades of experience.

Rene Mirabal works at Fearings and says he has seen a large increase in people reaching out for home surveillance.

“One of the frequent items we get is my neighbor was just broke into or had some issue with our vehicle and we would like to protect our home and property,” Mirabal said.

Pete Clun can relate.

"I heard about break-ins to cars and people trying to get into homes," Clun said.

The Sun Prairie resident invested in a surveillance system. He says it gives him a sense of relief when he isn't home. Clun has a system that allows him to check the cameras on his smart phone, and whenever someone approaches his front door - he gets a notification.

"It is available to the mass markets now. A high definition camera is available for around the $200 range," Mirabal said.

Verizon representative, David Weissmann provided their top recommendations to NBC15, Weissman wrote:

Canary offers Canary Flex Weatherproof HD Camera. Which can be plugged in or used wire free.

Google's Nest line of products is more than a security camera. You can keep track of your packages and see who is at the doorbell with the Nest Hello. Use the indoor or outdoor camera for home security or the Nest Cam IQ Indoor which offers advanced alerts and facial zoom.

The Arlo Go Mobile Security Camera is unique because, in addition to your home wifi, this camera can transmit video on Verizon's 4G LTE network. That means it will be great from the back corner of your yard, or anywhere your Verizon phone works.



The brand has been connecting with local law enforcement agencies across the country on their app. In the Neighbors section, local law enforcement officials can share updates on crimes happening in the community. People can also share video in this section with the local agencies.

Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Janesville Police Department are partners with Ring.

"It is kind of a new age neighborhood watch it you will," Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Elise Schaffer said.

Schaffer says any type of video is a huge tool for law enforcement. The move surveillance systems people have at home, the better it protects them.

This story first aired on CW News at 9 with Morgan Wolfe.

WHERE TO WATCH CW NEWS AT 9:

Over the air -15.2

TDS -18

Spectrum/Charter - 616

Spectrum/Charter Non HD - 2

At&T U Verse SD - 22

At&T U Verse HD - 1022

Direct TV - 16

Dish - 57