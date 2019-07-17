Homeless man tries to break into car while owner fished in Janesville

A homeless man in Janesville is behind bars after trying to break into a vehicle while the owner was fishing early Tuesday morning.

Janesville police say the owner saw the man in the act on Rockport Road around 1:25 a.m., and called the police. An argument then erupted between the two, during which the suspect allegedly identified himself as an “undercover officer.”

The suspect then drew a knife and held it over his head in a threatening way, before leaving when he found out police were on their way.

Officers eventually found the suspect walking over the Center Avenue Bridge. He initially refused to comply with officers’ requests, arguing with the officers.

But Janesville police officers eventually arrested Jeremiah Kemper and took him into custody.

A review is in progress, and the suspect faces no charges at this time.

