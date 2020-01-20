Homelessness drops in Wisconsin, but not for veterans

As the snow piles up in Wisconsin, people without a place to stay are trying to make it through the cold.

(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Homelessness remains a prominent issue for communities across the country, but new numbers show it's down 7.5 percent in Wisconsin this year.

A spokesperson with Madison's Outreach Ministries says they have seen the same amount of need throughout the years. First United Methodist Church helps by providing a place to warm up and get food.

But, despite the overall number of those without homes, the number of veterans who don't have somewhere to go is on the rise.

One veteran, Andre Bernard, explains one of the causes can be post-traumatic stress disorder and how it can prevent a smooth return to civilian life.

"The disability itself, it kind of starts a veteran to disassociate with society at times through certain PTSD traumas they went through," he said. "It kind of backs you away from being social."

Including last year's drop, homelessness across the state has declined approximately 28 percent.