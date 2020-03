A homeowner in Juneau County shot a man trying to break into their home early Wednesday morning.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 a.m. in Kingston Township, a man was trying to get into an occupied home. Deputies then said the man entered the home and was shot by someone inside.

The incident is under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office. They have not released the condition of the man that was shot.