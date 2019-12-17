Homes burglarized at the same time in neighborhood on Madison's north side

Police are searching for several thieves who were involved in at least two home burglaries in the same neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 2 a.m. a homeowner spotted two men inside their home on Comanche Way. They attempted to chase the burglars, but the thieves were able to get into a black SUV, possibly a Toyota.

While the homeowner was outside, they saw another burglar in the process of stealing their neighbor's car.

Officers are still searching for these burglars. Police believe the thieves were able to get into the homes by finding garage door openers in unlocked cars.