Hometown Holiday Shopping Guide: Lake Mills

We know many of you value supporting locally owned businesses as you buy gifts for the holidays -- so every day this week we're featuring a different area town that has a lot to offer. We're calling it our Hometown Holiday Shopping Guide!

Executive Director of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce, Alisa Smith is in the WMTV Studio to tell us about six local businesses and restaurants in Lake Mills to help you with your holiday shopping.

Here to end the week is Executive Director of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce, Alisa Smith. Lake Mills is a quick 35-minute drive east of Madison. Here are six new and unique shops:

1. The Vintage Flip - the place to go to find that unique vintage statement piece that brings your home to life.

2. The Corner Mercantile - featuring new home decor, holiday pieces, gifts, antiques and other salvaged and unique items.

3. Ava's A Posh Botique - this shop specializes in women's fashion, but you can find a gift here for everyone on your list.

4. Ephraim Pottery - this local pottery studio celebrates the hand of the maker -- 10 local artists collaborate on all aspects of the artwork for sale.

If you're hungry after a long day of shopping -- consider stopping at these places for a quick bite to eat:

5. Lewis Station Winery - stop in for a quick snack or some wine tasting, and grab a gift for the wine lover in your life.

6. The Grist Bar & Table - if you're looking for a meal, The Grist specializes in comfort food made from scratch. They offer an expansive menu in addition to local favorites.

Saturday, Dec. 7, Lake Mills has its Main Street Chocolate Walk -- featuring live music and samples of lots of sweet treats. CLICK HERE for more information.

Saturday, Dec. 14, Lake Mills is also holding its annual Winter Market -- featuring 100 local artists and crafters, and lots of fresh, local food. CLICK HERE for more information.

If you'd like us to know about a holiday event or business worth profiling in your hometown, CLICK HERE to submit a story tip.