Hometown Holiday Shopping Guide: New Glarus

We know many of you value supporting locally owned businesses as you buy gifts for the holidays -- so every day this week we're featuring a different area town that has a lot to offer. We're calling it our Hometown Holiday Shopping Guide!

Here to kick off the week is Executive Director of the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce, Bekah Stauffacher. New Glarus is a quick 40-minute drive from downtown Madison. Here are five new and unique shops:

1. New Rose - the town's newest shop, where the motto is "more is more."

2. The Vault - a trendy women's boutique specializing in all of the latest trends.

3. Hutch + Hide - a home decor shop featuring one-of-a-kind vintage accessories and furniture pieces.

If you're hungry after a long day of shopping -- consider stopping at these places for a quick bite to eat:

4. Cow & Quince - specializing in hyper-local cuisine, giving visitors access to the farm bounty that surrounds New Glarus.

5. Edelweiss Cheese Shop - focusing on hand-crafted specialties, primarily artisan cheeses from Wisconsin cheesemakers.

Saturday, Dec. 7, New Glarus has its holiday tree lighting -- featuring caroling, lunch with Santa, and wagon rides. CLICK HERE for more information.

