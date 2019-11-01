Prosecutors: Driver in fatal Rib Mountain parking lot crash charged with homicide

Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 36-year-old man investigators said was driving when he crashed in a parking lot killing his passenger.

Enrique Sanchez, 36, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by used of a controlled substance and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The crash happened Aug. 25 around 2 p.m. in Rib Mountain on a service road between Rocky Rocco and Kohl's.

Investigators said Sanchez was driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a light pole, tree and second vehicle resulting in a rollover. Two other vehicles were also damaged.

Sanchez's passenger, Danielle Dahlquist, 31, of Wausau died following injuries she sustained in the crash. Sanchez was also injured in the crash.

Court documents state the chemical compound, 1-difluoroethane was found in Sanchez's blood. The compound is found in electronic cleaners. Investigators said evidence of cocaine and fentanyl was also in his system.

Court documents state Sanchez and Dahlquist had bought electronic duster spray at Wal-mart prior to the crash. Investigators said both cans of duster spray had been 'used' prior to the crash.