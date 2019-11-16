Homicide investigation launched after man shot, killed in Beloit

The Beloit Police Department says a 34-year-old man is dead as they investigate a homicide.

The department says the man was shot just before 4:00 a.m. in the 700 block of Newfield Drive Saturday morning.

The man died at Beloit Memorial Hospital just under an hour later.

Police are asking to contact them if you have home security cameras that may have caught something.

You can submit tips by calling 608-757-2244 or at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=482.

This is an ongoing investigation and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.