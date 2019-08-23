Homicide victim identified as Madison woman

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the name of the victim from the homicide on the east side of Madison early Friday morning.

Amanda J. Woods, a 30-year-old of Madison native, died from homicidal sharp force related trauma at about 4:16 a.m., according to the examiner's office.

A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday. Additional testing is underway at this time.

The death remains under investigation by the City of Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.