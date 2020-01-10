School administrators respond to mascot controversy in Illinois

Leaders at Hononegah High School issued a statement Friday about the mascot controversy stirring in that community.

"Hononegah remains focused on providing our students quality educational educational experiences that promote intellectual growth, critical thinking, civic engagement and personal development. As a public school district we respect and welcome the opinions of our stakeholders on how to better accomplish these goals. As always, our community is welcome to bring their thoughts on any topics to the HCHS Board of Education."

Members of the Hononegah Students for a Democratic Society launched a petition at Change.org calling for the removal of the mascot and the school chant. Hours later, another student started a petition to keep the symbol.