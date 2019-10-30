"Honor Walk" for Meriter nursing assistant donating kidney to friend's sister

It's an honor usually given for end-of-life patients donating a piece of themselves to help another person survive.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter nursing assistant, Caden Lambie, honored as he left his shift to be a living donor.

Caden Lambie, a nursing assistant, is donating his kidney to his friend's 15-year-old sister in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, UnityPoint Health-Meriter staff in Madison lined the hallways to honor one of their own as he left his final shift.

The special "honor walk" involved no loss, and was filled with joy, although there were still plenty of tears.

Lambie was in surgery on Wednesday.

To learn more about becoming a living donor, Donate Life Wisconsin has information on there frequently asked questions page.