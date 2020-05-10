Honoring "forgotten" Darlington Police Chief during National Police Week

National Police Week is another chance to honor our frontline heroes but the coronavirus has canceled all national and state memorial events.

The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo Date: July 8, 2016. Photo courtesy MGN/Pixaby.

A virtual tribute is being planned instead. This year a former Darlington Police Chief is being honored, a recognition that is decades overdue.

"With the coronavirus and pandemic and fears of public safety, we were forced to cancel for the first time

in 39 years,” said Patrick Yoes, Fraternal Order of Police President. While national and state memorial services honoring lives lost in the line of duty won’t happen this year, those who lost their lives will not be forgotten.

This year, joining more than 20,000 others, the names of four fallen Wisconsin officers will be etched in stone. Including former Darlington Police Chief. William McGinty. "He died in the line of duty and there was just no mention of it. There was no recognition," said Jason King, current Darlington Police Chief.

86 years ago, Chief McGinty died from a heart attack during a fight with a drunken man he was arresting on Main Street in Darlington.

The incident seems to have been forgotten in the city's history until Chief King made a discovery going through old city records. "Purely by accident that we stumbled across this information. Once I discovered this I felt there’s a need to remember his sacrifice," said Chief King.

King submitted McGinty's name to be recognized with other officers who died in the line of duty. He says this was important not only for McGinty's family but for the Darlington Police Department as well.

"In the event any of our officers would die in the line of duty ...they'll never be forgotten....locally and at the state level, and federal level they will be forever memorialized," he said.

Chief McGinty along with three other fallen Wisconsin officers, Matthew Rittner, a Milwaukee officer who died in 2019, John Hetland of Racine, and Fred Wiercyski of Oconomowoc who died in 2017.

They will be honored in the form of a digital candlelight vigil. You can light a digital candle and stay connected through the 2020 National Police Week event app. Organizers say at next year’s event, they plan to honor the 2019 and 2020 officers together.