Ceremony held to rename Columbus Park to Indigenous Peoples’ Park in Milwaukee

Monday, Oct. 14 marked the first Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin. City and county leaders honored the day with a renaming ceremony at Columbus Park near 76th Street and Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee.

For the first time, people in Wisconsin celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This, after Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order recognizing the importance of the Native Nations in Wisconsin.

“It’s about honoring the people who were here, the indigenous people of these lands,” said Alderman Cavalier Johnson.

Students from Indian Community School led the ceremony — renaming Columbus Park to Indigenous Peoples’ Park. The Milwaukee fourth-graders danced and sang as they awaited the reveal.