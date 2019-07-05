Honoring veterans at the Fourth of July parade in Minocqua

Parades across United States celebrate the birth of America. One parade in the north woods is putting in extra effort to honor the service members that have protected the freedom we celebrate every 4th of July.

“When we enter the bridge, you’ll see the whole crowd stand up and applaud. That brings tears to my eyes,” Wally Obermann said.

Every Independence Day since the Never Forgotten Honor Flight formed in 2009, the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the organization to raise money to send more veterans to Washington DC and give them the praise they deserve during the parade.

“The entire front of our parade is military personnel,” Krystal Westfahl, the chamber’s executive director explained. “It makes it for an amazing Independence Day treat.”

“When Honor Flight first started, we had the Honor Flight vets attend here and it was, you know, a few folks and it has grown by leaps and bounds. We have nearly 100 Honor Flight vets now the past three years,” she continued.

“They (veterans in the parade) make comments like, ‘we were never honored like this before,’” Obermann recalled. “‘This is really great.’”

For the last four years, Obermann has been in charge of coordinating the Honor Flight veterans to walk in the parade and fundraise for the organization in the north woods. He got a chance to go on the Honor Flight a year earlier than expected in April, 2016 because of a fundraiser through the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s just a great trip, I mean I was so inspired after that trip that about six times during the day it actually brought tears to my eyes because it was set up so neat,” Obermann recalled.

“We were not honored at all during the Vietnam era. In fact, when we got into the airport on leave or something like that, the first thing we did is get out of our uniform because people would spit at us. It was really dishonorable,” he said.

Combining the experience of the parade and the opportunity to give more veterans a chance to see the monuments dedicated in their honor, Westfahl says there’s no better way to celebrate the spirit of the holiday.

“I don’t think these guys could do any more for us than what they’ve done and we just want to be able to give back any way we possibly can.”

Members of the Lakeland T-Bird sports teams collected donations throughout the parade route. Over the last four years , Obermann said the T-Birds have collected about $14,000 for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

This year there were about 60 entries in the parade.