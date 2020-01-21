Hook's Cheese releasing 20-year cheddar, but you'll have to spend serious cheddar for it

Hook’s Cheese in Mineral Point is once again selling its 20-year aged cheddar – but you’ll have to spend some serious cheddar to get your hands on it.

One pound of Hook’s aged cheddar costs a suggested $209. However, half of the money made will be donated to the UW’s Dairy Innovation Hub, which funds dairy research in Madison, Platteville and River Falls.

The last time Hook’s Cheese’s 20-year cheese went on sale was back in 2015. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that all 450 pounds of the cheddar sold out in two days, with proceeds going to the Dairy Innovation Hud.

This year, Hook’s will be trying to sell a whopping 500 pounds of finely aged cheddar.

Hook’s is located at 320 Commerce St. in Mineral Point. CLICK HERE to learn more on their website.

