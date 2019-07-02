Hop Haus Brewing Co. expanding to Fitchburg

Hop Haus Brewing Company is adding a second location in the Madison-area.

The company has been in Verona since 2015, but now, it says because of a demand for more space, a second location is in the works for Fitchburg.

According to a release, the new 13,000 square foot space will be near the intersection of Seminole Highway and Sub Zero Parkway. It will also have a full bar, expanded menu, private event space, outdoor patio, family-friendly lawn area and a rooftop deck.

With the new location, Hop Haus Brewing Company will also bring all production of Hop Haus beer in-house.

The Fitchburg spot is slated to break ground this fall and open sometime next summer. The new location will not affecting the Hop Haus in Verona.