HopCat celebrates 12th anniversary with free fries

HopCat is serving up its award-winning food and craft beer to celebrate 12 years of business.

On Saturday, January 25, HopCat will have free fries for all guests, and the annual fries eating competition. The first place winner will win $500 and bragging rights. Second place wins $100 and third place gets $25.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. with the Cosmik Fries eating contest at 3:00 p.m.

The restaurant also has special menu items, such as ‘The Anniversa-Brie Burger’.

