Hope in the Valley founder charged with theft

The founder of a local non-profit was charged in Eau Claire County court Wednesday morning.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Renelle Laffe, founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the Eau Claire Dragon Boat festival.

According to the criminal complaint, Laffe was using fundraising funds, totalling almost $70,000 through Hope in the Valley for her own personal use, including a down payment on her home and to pay off an RV. The complaint says she paid back almost half the money but still owes more than $36,000.

Laffe told investigators she was "a terrible bookkeeper" and would sometimes forget her personal checkbook and use the organization's checkbook instead.

We'll have more details on the case in our later newscasts.

