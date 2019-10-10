‘Horrible day:’ Memorial grows for 9-year-old boy struck by garbage truck, died from injuries

A memorial grows for a 9-year-old Sheboygan boy hit by a garbage truck on his way to school. He died from his injuries. Sheboygan police released the name of that child on Thursday, Oct. 10 — he is Roman Martin.

On the busy Sheboygan street near 14th and Center, traffic never stops. But Brian Kautzman is hopeful residents will take a moment to pause to remember.

“Horrible day,” Kautzman said. “I mean, it’s kinda sad after knowing what happened here and people driving back and forth. It’s like nothing ever happened.”

Kautzman heard the crash on Wednesday morning, Oct. 10 — and walked out his front door to witness heartbreak.

“Just looking into the eyes of the driver and the guy riding on the back. It’s like you want to help, but what do you do?” Kautzman said.

Investigators say a 9-year-old boy was riding his bike through the intersection at 14th and Center when he was hit and killed by a city garbage truck.

“It’s a very tragic accident,” said Dave Biebel, Director of the Sheboygan DPW.