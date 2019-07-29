Horse-and-buggy crash leaves 3 people injured in Green Lake Co.

Three people were injured while riding in a horse-and-buggy in the town of Manchester in Green Lake County Sunday afternoon.

Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a truck pulling a camper passed them on Hilltop Road and spooked the horse pulling the buggy.

The buggy and its passengers fell into a ditch.

The three people were brought to a local hospital with injuries.

The black camper continued to drive, reportedly unaware of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

