Horse falls out of trailer going 70 mph on KY interstate

There was an equine emergency on I-75 in Kentucky Thursday morning.

A horse fell out the back of a trailer that was going about 70 mph, sister station WKYT reports.

We're told the horse bounced down the road and laid there until his owner came back.

Thankfully, the horse was then able to get up and the owner, with the help of some Good Samaritans, was able to get the horse off the road.

Paws 4 the Cause says the Georgetown Police Dept. was also able to quickly get officers on scene to block the road while the horse was loose.

While hurt, Paws for the Cause says the horse will recover.