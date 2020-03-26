Horse stops by just to say neigh to folks at local assisted living facility

Folks living at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge had a special visitor who stopped by just to say “neigh.”

A horse belonging to the Guernsey family surprised residents at Home Again. They watched from their windows as the horse made the rounds.

The people who live at Home Again are currently cut off from visitors to protect them from possible coronavirus exposure.

“We had many smiles today, more then we have seen since the community was placed on lockdown for their safety,” said community director Melissa Meboe.

The horse came dressed up as the Easter bunny, complete with blue rabbit ears and an egg basket.

Residents inside could be seen waving and smiling at the horse as he stopped by for his visit.

