Hospital president reflects on importance of nurses during National Nurses Week

For Laura Walczak, president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo, nursing is part of her DNA.

“As I look back on my career, I think nursing has always been the foundation, particularly in hospitals and acute care settings,” she said. “The nurses are the ones that are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. They are the managers of all the information that is going on around the patient, and they coordinate a lot of the care.”

Walczak started her career in the healthcare field 39 years ago as a critical care nurse in Milwaukee. From there, her career took her to Illinois where she continued in the healthcare field in leadership.

In working in different settings throughout her career, from Milwaukee to Chicago to Baraboo, Walczak said she’s seen similarities and differences in the approach to healthcare. While she said fundamentally people need care, differences have to do with the size of the setting, and resources available.

“What was most dramatically different for me when I moved from a larger setting to smaller setting is the amount of knowledge that you need to have in a smaller facility because you have less specialists, you have les resources,” she said. “Sometimes it’s you and the person right next to you that are trying to solve difficult problems.”

Another difference Walczak noticed is in a smaller setting, healthcare workers are literally and figuratively caring for their community.

“We know that we are caring for those people that live next door to us, and they are an extension of our family,” she said.

While Walczak said things have changed in nursing since she was a nurse, some things have remained the same.

“What fundamentally has stayed the same is we’re dealing with people’s lives,” she said. “They are entrusting us with the most sacred thing that they have – themselves, and their families. I think that is the fundamental concept that will continue to move nursing forward in the future, understanding that it is based on relationships and it’s based on the ability to connect.”

It’s that connection and relationship building that’s so vital to what nurses do.

“I think everybody has their story of why they do what they do, and I think just being with other people and helping people come together is an important part of what we need to become as human beings,” she said.

Walczak said she considers being a nurse a great privilege.

“Understand the influence that you have in your profession, now more than ever, to make a difference in peoples’ lives going forward,” she said. “Now is a very critical time for nurses to understand the influence that they have in healthcare delivery.”

Now more than ever, the power of nurses becomes clear.

“Nurses have the ability to adapt, they have the ability to think creatively. They have the skill set and the knowledge to understand how all of the complex pieces of healthcare come together. So I think nurses are uniquely positioned to help lead healthcare in the direction that it needs to go, particularly during times of crisis. This is when I believe nurses truly shine.”