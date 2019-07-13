MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Temperatures will be climbing over the next few days into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Be sure to drink lots of water and don't over exacerbate yourself in the heat. Little if any rain is expected this weekend as strong high pressure will be in command. The humidity will be on the increase through the next few days which will make the air feel more tropical. Aside for the heat and humidity, we are not tracking any severe weather.
Hot & sunny weekend
By Dylan Robichaud |
Posted: Sat 7:31 AM, Jul 13, 2019