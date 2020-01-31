“Hot” J.J. Watt gets torched on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Superstar NFL player and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt has been in New York City all week preparing for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. But while in the Big Apple, Watt stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a pretty “spicy” interview.

Watt and Fallon were guests on “Hot Ones” hosted by Sean Evans. “Hot Ones” is a web series on YouTube where Evans interviews A-list celebrities while they eat progressively hotter wings.

Watt and Fallon each ate four wings, the last dubbed “The Last Dab”. The sauce is 250 times hotter than a jalapeno, according to Evans.

“Are you nuts?!” Watt said to Evans as he accidentally dumped a bunch of hot sauce on the last wing.

Watt and Fallon ate the atomic wings to the delight of the audience. Watt was visibly sweating and then buried his face in his elbow. Fallon paced in pain in the background.

“They are getting on their feet! And that means we have reached the end of the gauntlet, the end of the finish line!” said Evans.

“When you breathe it hurts!” said Watt.

You can catch the Pride of Pewaukee host SNL this Saturday right here on NBC15 at 10:30

