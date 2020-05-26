Hot and humid weather with off and on storm chances continue

Summer is here, at least unofficially! Tuesday is going to be hottest day this year, so far. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

Hottest Day of the Year - Today's High: 85°



Are you enjoying the summer-like sizzle? Find out when it will cool down on The Morning Show on NBC15.



Forecast any time �� https://t.co/0jneUl5Kvv pic.twitter.com/Qk1M9vnu5n — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 26, 2020

Tuesday's forecast high in Madison is 85 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year. The average high for May 26 is 72 degrees. Despite the well above average temperatures, record heat is not expected. The record high in Madison on May 26 is 91 degrees (1978).

Tuesday will also be humid. With all the heat and humidity around, scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. There is about a 50 percent chance of rain today, so many spots will stay dry. If rain finds you, it probably won't last very long. Places west of Madison will likely have the best chance of showers and storms. Even though it's not likely, a strong storm capable of gusty winds and hail can't be ruled out west of Madison. The greatest threat of severe weather likely stay out to our west across IA and MN.

This stretch of very warm, if not hot, and humid stretch of weather with off and on rain chances will continue through Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s. Once again, scattered showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day.

This very warm, if not hot, and humid stretch of weather with off and on storm chances will continue through Thursday.



A slow-moving cold front will bring in our best chance of rain on Thursday. Heavy rain is possible and will likely be the main concern. pic.twitter.com/Eq7VtD0bap — James Parish (@James_NBC15) May 26, 2020

A slow-moving cold front will move through the area on Thursday. This front will increase our rain chances on Thursday. There will be plenty of moisture with this front to work with so there will be the potential for heavy rain. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

This stretch of active weather will finally come to an end towards the end of the week. Rainfall totals through Friday afternoon will likely range from 0.5-1.5". Locally higher amounts will be possible where the thunderstorms develop.

This cold front will also kick the heat and humidity out of the area. Temperatures will be much more seasonable by the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Expect highs near 70 degrees. The end of the workweek will also feel much more comfortable outside with lower humidity levels.