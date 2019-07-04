Hot dog etiquette from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council

Many people will fire up the grill over the Forth of July weekend. A popular favorite on the grill: hot dogs. This year, it's estimated that 150 million hot dogs will be eaten, according to Wallethub.com.

And YES, there is a right and wrong way to enjoy this summer favorite. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council offers this etiquette.

Don't...

Put hot dog toppings between the hot dog and the bun. Always "dress the dog," not the bun.

Condiments should be applied in the following order: wet condiments like mustard and chili are applied first, followed by chunky condiments like relish, onions and sauerkraut, followed by shredded cheese, followed by spices, like celery salt or pepper.

Do...

Serve sesame seed, poppy seed and plain buns with hot dogs. Sun-dried tomato buns or basil buns are considered gauche with franks.

Don't...

Use a cloth napkin to wipe your mouth when eating a hot dog. Paper is always preferable.

Do...

Eat hot dogs on buns with your hands. Utensils should not touch hot dogs on buns.

Do...

Use paper plates to serve hot dogs. Every day dishes are acceptable; china is a no-no.

Don't...

Take more than five bites to finish a hot dog. For foot-long wiener, seven bites are acceptable.

Don't...

Leave bits of bun on your plate. Eat it all.

Don't...

Fresh herbs on the same plate with hot dogs over-do the presentation

Don't...

Use ketchup on your hot dog after the age of 18.Mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili are acceptable.

Do...

Condiments remaining on the fingers after eating a hot dog should be licked away, not washed.

Do...

Use multi-colored toothpicks to serve cocktail wieners. Cocktail forks are in poor taste.

Don't...

Send a thank you note following a hot dog barbecue. It would not be in keeping with the unpretentious nature of hot dogs.

Don't...

Bring wine to a hot dog barbecue. Beer, soda, lemonade and iced tea are preferable.

Don't...

Ever think there is a wrong time to serve hot dogs.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council is based out of Washington, DC. Click here to find links to recipes and other fun facts.