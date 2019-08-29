Hotel Indigo selected as WEDA award finalist

Hotel Indigo in Madison has been selected as a finalist for the Wisconsin Economic Development Association's (WEDA) Community and Economic Development Awards.

The 17 award finalists were announced Thursday. Hotel Indigo was nominated in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category.

The Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse Award honors projects that have had a positive impact on a community’s economy, including job growth and increased tax base.

Hotel Indigo is located inside the historic Mautz Paint Company building on the 900 block of East Washington Avenue. It originally opened as Klueter and Company Grocery Warehouse in 1915. Mautz Paint Company took ownership in the 1970s. Hotel Indigo opened in April 2019.

According to WEDA, Hotel Indigo was a $15.3 million project, which qualified for federal and state historic tax credits, created 45 jobs, and increased the local tax base by almost $5 million.

Winners of the award will be announced Sept. 11 at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison.

