Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Summer is here, and its here with a vengeance. We'll be feeling the hottest air of the season, so far, this upcoming week. During this time it's important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Your body will show warning signs of heat exhaustion if you feel dizzy, sweat excessively, or have a rapid pulse. This is a good time to head inside and cool down with a cool shower or damp compression towel.

The flip side of the coin is heat stroke. This is when your bodies main mechanisms of cooling itself off have failed. You'll stop sweating, your skin will turn beat red, and in many cases you'll have a throbbing headache. Nausea and vomiting are also possible with heat stroke. If this occurs you need to get to a cool place and call 911.