A fire at a rural Darlington home caused about $100,000 in damage on Monday.

According to the Darlington Fire Department, crews responded to a house on the 18000 block of Furnace Hill Road around 1:10 p.m. The owner was not at home at the time of the fire.

Officials believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue. A cat died during the fire.

Four fire departments helped extinguish the fire. Crews were from Darlington, Blanchardville, Belmont, and Mineral Point.