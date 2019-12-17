House passes $1.4 trillion spending package that raises tobacco age to 21

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a $1.4 trillion spending package Tuesday that would fund the government through fiscal year 2020.

The Senate needs to pass it and President Donald Trump, who expected to approve it, will need to sign bills by Friday to avert a government shutdown.

The legislation includes a military pay raise, funding for election security, gun research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and raises the federal tobacco purchasing age to 21.

The deal also maintains the current funding level of $1.37 billion for a border wall.

The agreement would also repeal three health care taxes used to fund the Affordable Care Act.