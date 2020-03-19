How Dane Co. residents can report gatherings that violate the state's ban

There’s now a place where Dane Co. residents can go if they need to report an individual or business violating the state’s order barring gatherings of more than ten people.

Public Health Madison & Dane County set up a web page allowing people to enter the information about the gathering and where it is happening.

They’ll need to enter the type of gathering, who’s holding it and where, and a description of the gathering. While the page does have a place for them to enter their own name, phone number, and email address, they do not appear to be required.

For people outside of Dane Co., the agency recommends contact their local law enforcement or county health department.

