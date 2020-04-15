How to make a contactless appointment with DCHS's Wildlife Center

The Dane County Humane Society's (DCHS) Wildlife Center remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but staff is is asking the public to take extra precautions when they find a wild animal in need of care.

During the pandemic, wildlife admission is by appointment only and people must call ahead at 608-287-3235.

The wildlife rehabilitation program provides comfort and care for ill, injured or orphaned wild animals with the goal of releasing healthy animals back to their natural habitats. DCHS is included as an essential business in Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, but the wildlife program is currently operating without volunteers. The changes to the admitting process are meant to keep the public and staff safe.

If you find a wild animal in need of care:

1. Most importantly, call first to schedule an appointment. If the animal is already contained, you should not feed or handle the animal, and keep it in a quiet location until the Wildlife Center calls you back.

2. You may be asked to email a photo to help determine if the animal needs to come into care. As baby season begins, this will become even more important so that no one makes a trip for a healthy baby that does not need help. Reuniting information for healthy orphans can be found at https://www.giveshelter.org/wildlife-center/orphaned-wild-animal.

3. If the Wildlife Center determines the animal should come in for care, they will gather all the information needed for admission form over the phone, and then give you an appointment time to arrive at the wildlife center with the animal. Appointment times are staggered so people dropping off animals will not encounter each other.

4. Animals should be transported in a container that you do not need back as transportation containers will not be returned.

5. When arriving at the Wildlife Center, the container with the animal secured inside is left at the drop-off location, and the person rings a doorbell to alert staff.

6. Wildlife staff will come out to pick up the animal from the drop off site after the person has safely left the area.

The DCHS said many times a wild animal is encountered, human intervention is not needed. Reducing intake ensures limited resources available for the animals who truly need rehabilitation. Visit giveshelter.org for more information before intervening with a wild animal.