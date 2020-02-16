How to make simple, healthy chicken dinners

Kacie Ferguson with Hy-Vee demonstrates how to make a simple, healthy chicken dinner using all-natural true chicken.

True chicken is all-natural and raised cage-free by Midwest family farms. It contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

February is American Heart Month and diets that are low in saturated fat and sodium may reduce your risk of heart disease. A simple and delicious chicken dinner us a great way to promote healthy eating to help your heart.

The Fitchburg Hy-Vee is hosting a free biometric screening even on Tuesday, February 11th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. You must be fasting for this screening.

For the Lemon and Chicken Asparagus Skillet recipe, click here.