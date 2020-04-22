How to prepare someone with Alzheimer's for hospitalization during COVID-19

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is providing families affected by Alzheimer's with tips to keep in mind in case their loved one needs to be hospitalized during the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation said care transitions, such as moving a patient from an assisted living facility to a hospital, are often difficult for people living with Alzheimer's, and may be especially challenging during the pandemic.

“Primary caregivers should be aware that the additional restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic may require that their loved one be cared for without their regular in-person guidance,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president & CEO. “This can be disruptive and anxiety-producing for a person living with Alzheimer’s under normal circumstances, but even more so now. A few preparations that involve taking control of the things within your power can help ease these transitions and ensure that the person remains as safe as possible.”

Prior to a hospital admission, AFA recommends the following:

