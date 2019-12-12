How to register for the 2020 census

Next year is the start of a new decade and that means, a new census will take place.

The information gathered gives the Census Bureau a better sense of how many people are living in each community across the country.

You can expect to start receiving those census forms in the mail around March.

"There's a very limited group that will also get a paper form at the same time. But this time around the census bureau is trying to encourage people to fill out the form electronically," says Ben Zellers with the Madison Complete Count Committee.

The committee will set up public locations to help people who have trouble accessing the internet.

Everyone is expected to list their current address as of April 1, 2020, which is also known as "Census Day."

If you don't list your address by then, the Census Bureau will directly contact you.

