How to send mail and packages without leaving your home

Sending letters and packages in the mail might be one of the most effective types of communicating while social distancing, and the United States Postal Service says you can do it without leaving the safety of your home.

According to the USPS, you don't have to go to the post office to use many postal products and services. In fact, most simple tasks can be done at home, with or without a computer.

To order stamps, you can go to the Postal Store on usps.com, select different stamp denominations, and USPS will deliver them to your home. If you don't have a computer, you can ask your local post office or carrier to bring you a Stamps by Mail order form. Complete the form and put it in your mailbox with a check.

If you need to send a package, USPS says you can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, or other package supplies, at usps.com. Using Click-N-Ship, you can print a mailing label with the appropriate postage right from your computer.

If you need the package picked up, you can go to usps.com and schedule a free carrier pick-up. In your request, let your local post office know where they can find the package or packages, and the carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers your mail.