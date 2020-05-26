How to stay safe as Wisconsin reopens

As most businesses in Wisconsin begin to reopen, local health officials are sharing advice on staying safe.

Tuesday, Dane County entered the first phase of its reopening plan.

Phase 1 includes:

-Reopening all businesses—such as restaurants, gyms, and retail establishments—to 25% capacity with certain public health requirements and physical distancing.

-Salons, tattoo parlors, and spas can open by appointment only.

-Indoor gatherings at commercial facilities of 50 people or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing.

-Indoor gatherings at private residence of 10 people or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing.

-Outdoor gatherings of 50 or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing.

-Select businesses and activities with high risk for disease transmission are still closed.

-Park courts and fields are open, individuals must maintain physical distancing.

As these public spaces and businesses reopen, Dane County officials say they will keep a close eye on the number of COVID-19 cases over the next couple of weeks to ensure there is not a spike in the number of positive tests. As we begin to see more movement in the community, health officials say there are steps you can take to minimize risk.

UW Health says people can lower the risk of spreading the virus by continuing to practice physical distancing and wearing a face mask. Practicing good hand hygiene, cleaning surfaces, and covering coughs and sneezes all good habits to continue to practice as the state reopens.

You should continue to avoid gathering in groups, particularly indoors. Also, avoid close contact with others, especially for long periods of time. UW Health says those habits will increase the risk of spread.

If you begin to experience symptoms of COVID-19 or are exposed to some with the virus, its important you know what to do. UW Health says if you are sick, you should stay home from work and avoid public spaces and gatherings.

Contact your healthcare provider right away to discuss getting tested for COVID-19. Your provider may recommend you self-quarantine for a certain amount of time after your symptoms have started.

More information:

The latest on COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Dane County’s “Forward Dane” reopening plan

